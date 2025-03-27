Pair arrested in investigation into vandalism at Trump golf course

Two more people have been arrested in connection with vandalism at a golf course owned by US President Donald Trump.

The incident at the Trump Turnberry course on Maidens Road, Turnberry, South Ayrshire, was reported to police at about 4.40am on Saturday March 8.

Red paint was sprayed on the club house at the 800-acre resort and damage was also caused to the greens.

Police Scotland said on Thursday they arrested a 75-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman the previous day following inquiries in Oban, Argyll and Bute.

Both have since been released pending further inquiries.

The force said: “The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.”

It follows the arrest earlier this month of a 33-year-old man in connection with the incident.

He was also released pending further inquiries.