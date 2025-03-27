Norovirus levels remain ‘stubbornly high’ for time of year

Norovirus levels in England remain “stubbornly high” for this time of year with no clear sign of a post-winter fall in numbers, figures show.

An average of 903 hospital beds were filled each day last week by patients with norovirus symptoms.

This is broadly unchanged from 899 the previous week.

(PA Graphics)

While the total is down from a record 1,160 patients in mid-February, it is the first time in four weeks there has not been a small decrease.

It is also the highest number of norovirus patients recorded in England for this point in March and is well above the equivalent total at this stage in 2024 (556) and 2023 (557).

The figures have been published by the NHS in the penultimate weekly snapshot of the performance of hospitals in England during the 2024/25 season.

A further 1,044 beds were filled each day last week on average by patients with flu, down slightly from 1,173 the previous week.

Some 50 flu patients were in critical care, down week-on-week from 60.

(PA Graphics)

Flu levels have been falling since January, although the rate of decline has slowed in recent weeks.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England national medical director, said: “While the worst of winter is no doubt over for NHS staff, virus rates in our hospitals remain stubbornly high and we are still feeling the pressure – the green shoots of spring for the NHS aren’t showing just yet.

“Hospitals continue to run at near capacity, while the added pressure from almost one in seven beds taken up by patients who don’t need to be in hospital hasn’t relented for 12 weeks and counting.

“It’s vital that the public continue to use 999 and A&E in life-threatening emergencies and use NHS 111 – and 111 online – if you need advice and support for other conditions.”