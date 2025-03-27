Historic 25-bedroom hall sells for £305,000 at auction

A disused grade II listed stately home with 25 bedrooms and 16 acres of land has sold at auction for the bargain price of £305,000.

Otterburn Hall, located in Northumberland National Park, was sold to an unnamed private buyer on Thursday in an online auction for around £25,000 more than the UK’s average house price.

The Victorian country house, which comes with woodland, a private lake and fishing rights, has been disused since 2012 and will require extensive renovation.

The building has been vacant for years and will require total renovation (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Previously run as a hotel, the building has been disused since 2012 and vandals have been able to get inside, smashing a piano and graffitiing the walls.

Despite the large refurbishment costs, the sale exceeded the £220,000 guide price.

Andrew Parker, auctioneer and partner at SDL Property Auctions, said: “It was a great result all round that Otterburn Hall sold at the auction today.

The house has previously been run as a hotel (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“Buying a historic property of this size and in this state of disrepair is certainly not for the faint hearted and we wish the buyer all the very best with their plans for the property and look forward to seeing how things progress.”

Built in 1870 as a country retreat for Lord James Murray, the neo-Elizabethan brick and stone-built property, 30 miles north west of Newcastle, was requisitioned by the military in the Second World War and has also been used as a Christian education centre.