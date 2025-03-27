Government urged to formally apologise over 1919 massacre in India

The Government should formally apologise for the massacre of hundreds of Indians by British colonial forces in the north-west city of Amritsar 100 years ago, MPs have heard.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre, also known as the Amritsar massacre, occurred when the British Indian army fired on civilians in the Punjabi city in 1919.

More than 300 Indians were killed and 1,200 injured during the massacre, which galvanised the national independence movement.

In 2019, then prime minister Theresa May, called the killings a “shameful scar” in British-Indian history, but stopped short of formally apologising.

At least 300 people are believed to have died in the massacre in 1919 (David Davies/PA)

Chair of the backbench business committee, Conservative MP Bob Blackman, called on the Labour Government to make a formal apology for the massacre.

Mr Blackman said: “On the 13 of April 1919, families gathered very peacefully in the Jallianwala Bagh to enjoy the sun, enjoy a day out with their families.

“General Dyer, on behalf of the British Army, marched his troops in and ordered his troops to fire on those innocent people until they ran out of ammunition.

“At the end of that massacre 1,500 people were dead and 1,200 injured. Eventually, General Dyer was disgraced for this stain on the British Empire.

“In 2019, the then prime minister, Theresa May, recognised this was a stain on British colonial rule in India. But could we have a statement in Government time, the anniversary of this will be on the 13th of April this year, when we’re in recess.

“So, could we have a statement from the Government admitting to what went wrong and formally giving an apology to the people of India?”

Tory MP Bob Blackman said the Amritsar massacre is ‘a stain on British colonial rule in India’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Commons leader Lucy Powell replied: “Can I thank him for raising this important matter of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which, as he says, is one of the most notorious and shameful episodes in the history of British colonialism, particularly in India but, I think, probably wider than that.

“I will absolutely make sure that Foreign Office ministers have heard his question today, and I will suggest that perhaps they bring forward a statement in advance of the anniversary.”

Also during business questions, Labour MP for Widnes and Halewood, Derek Twigg, called on the Government to ensure duty of candour and “parity of funding” for families of those impacted by the Hillsborough disaster.

Mr Twigg, who was in attendance at Hillsborough Stadium during the fatal crowd crush at a football match in 1989, called for the Hillsborough law to come to Parliament sooner.

Leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell (Lucy North/PA)

The new law will introduce a legal duty of candour, compelling public authorities to disclose the truth ensuring transparency in major incidents, with the aim of holding those responsible for failures to account.

Mr Twigg said: “It does seem to be … we’re approaching a similar situation where Whitehall is finding reasons to find problems with it rather than delivering it.”

Ms Powell replied: “I know of his long history with the Hillsborough disaster. In fact, I understand (Mr Twigg) was there himself on that day, and like him and all of those families who are affected, they want to see justice, and they want to see the Hillsborough law coming into effect.

“This Government remains committed to bringing forward legislation in that regard, as we have said, but we want to make sure, I think the most important thing in regard to this piece of legislation is that it reflects the full range of concerns and experiences of those affected.

“And we remain committed to working with the families and all those affected on making sure as we work at pace on that piece of legislation that it meets their expectations.”

Later, Conservative MP for Romford, Andrew Rosindell, said his constituency is part of the London Borough of Havering but it “makes absolute sense” for his area to be part of the debate on being governed as part of Essex.

He said: “Now, the Government are, of course, following through with a devolution plan for the county of Essex so could I ask her to please allow Havering to be considered as part of that discussion.

“People are deeply unhappy with the control from inner London. We feel much closer connections to Essex, provided there can be some guarantees about Transport for London and policing and things of that sort.”

Ms Powell replied: “I hear the very strong representation to be part of the greater Essex area, or for part of his constituency, to be part of that although, I think what he was saying was he would still like the benefits of being part of the greater London area.

“But I hear what he says, and we are embarking on some of the biggest devolution of powers that have ever happened by any Government and a part of that is about redrawing the map for local communities.”