Cases of dengue fever in people returning from abroad reach new high, data shows

Cases of dengue fever in people returning home from abroad have reached their highest level since current records began, according to new data.

People have been urged to “take precautions” when travelling to countries where the infection is common.

Figures released by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) show there were 904 cases of dengue in people returning to England, Wales and Northern Ireland in 2024, up from 631 in the previous 12 months and the highest since surveillance began in 2009.

Most were linked to travel to southern and south-east Asia, the agency said.

Dengue is common in the Caribbean, parts of Africa and Asia, Central and South America, the Pacific Islands and some southern areas of North America.

It has also been found in Europe in the likes of Croatia, Spain, Portugal, Italy and France.

The infection is not found in the UK and you cannot catch it from another person.

Symptoms usually start between four and 10 days after a person is bitten by an infected mosquito.

They include a fever, severe headache, muscle and joint pain, feeling or being sick, a rash and swollen glands.

Most people will feel better in a few days but in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, with symptoms such as repeated vomiting, severe stomach pain, bleeding gums or nose, and fatigue.

Those at risk of becoming seriously ill include young children, older people, pregnant women, people with asthma, diabetes and high blood pressure, and people who have had dengue before.

Dr Philip Veal, consultant in public Health at UKHSA, said: “It is essential to take precautions against mosquito-borne infections such as dengue while travelling abroad.

“Simple steps, such as using insect repellent, covering exposed skin, and sleeping under insecticide-treated bed nets, can effectively reduce the risk of mosquito-borne infections.”

It comes as other infections spread by mosquitoes and linked to travel have also increased.

There were 112 cases of chikungunya, which causes severe joint and muscle pain, reported last year, more than double the 45 cases in 2023.

There were also 16 cases of zika virus, up from eight in the previous year.

Zika does not usually cause serious illness but the infection can pose a significant risk to pregnant women as it can be passed to their unborn baby.

Dr Veal advised people to check the Travel Health Pro website, which is supported by UKHSA and provides information on health risks in countries across the world.

Travellers should also speak to their GP, pharmacist or travel clinic four to six weeks before they depart for advice, vaccines or tablets to prevent malaria.

UKHSA also advises people ensure their childhood vaccines are up to date, have valid travel insurance in place, and make sure they have enough medicine to cover the whole trip.

Dr Veal added: “Even if you’ve been to a country before, remember that you don’t have the same level of protection against infections as permanent residents and are still at risk.”