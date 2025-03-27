Car production falls for 12th month in a row

Car production has fallen for the 12th month in a row, figures reveal.

The total for cars and commercial vehicles was down by 11.6% in February to 82,178 compared with a year ago, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Manufacturers turned out 10,787 fewer cars, vans, trucks, taxis, buses and coaches than in last February, with model changeovers and plant restructuring among the reasons, said the SMMT.

It was the 12th consecutive month of decline for car manufacturing, with production for the UK market down by a third.

The EU remained the largest market for UK car exports, taking just over half, followed by the US (19.7%) and China (6.3%).

Shipments to the EU and China fell by 9.6% and 10.9% respectively, while those to the US increased by 34.6%.

Production of battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid cars fell by 5.6% last month but their share of production so far this year was 39.6%, up from 36% a year ago.

The SMMT said Wednesday’s spring statement by the Chancellor offered no support for the industry or consumers, describing it as a “missed opportunity”.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “These are worrying times for UK vehicle makers with car production falling for 12 months in a row, rising trade tensions and weak demand.

“The market transition is not keeping pace with ambition and, while the industry can deliver growth – and green growth at that – it needs policies to deliver that reality.

“It was disappointing to hear a spring statement that did nothing to alleviate the pressure on manufacturers and, moreover, confirms the introduction next month of additional fiscal measures which will actually dissuade consumers from investing.

“Without substantive regulatory easements our manufacturing viability remains at risk and the UK’s transition to zero emission mobility under threat.”