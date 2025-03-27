BBC News correspondent Mark Lowen deported from Turkey after being detained

BBC News correspondent Mark Lowen has been deported from Turkey after being detained for around 17 hours, the corporation has said.

On Wednesday, the Turkish authorities took Mr Lowen from his hotel.

He had been in the country to report on recent anti-government protests, which on Thursday reignited with the police using pepper spray, rubber bullets and water cannon against demonstrators.

The journalist was deported on Thursday morning from Istanbul, after being accused of “being a threat to public order”, according to the BBC.

Lowen said: “To be detained and deported from the country where I previously lived for five years and for which I have such affection has been extremely distressing.

“Press freedom and impartial reporting are fundamental to any democracy.”

The biggest anti-government protests for more than a decade began last week following the arrest of Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key rival to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The demonstrations had become calmer in recent days, after more than 1,000 people were detained in the past week over the protests, according to the government.

The Media and Law Studies Association said eight journalists who were jailed awaiting trial after covering the protests have been released.

A police officer kicks a flare thrown by protesters during clashes in Istanbul (Khalil Hamra/AP)

BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness said: “This is an extremely troubling incident and we will be making representations to the Turkish authorities.

“Mark is a very experienced correspondent with a deep knowledge of Turkey and no journalist should face this kind of treatment simply for doing their job.

“We will continue to report impartially and fairly on events in Turkey.”