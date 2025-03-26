We’ll have to ‘turbocharge’ efficiency drive after welfare cuts – Shona Robison

The Scottish Government will have to “turbocharge” its attempts to find efficiency savings after UK welfare decisions which amount to “austerity on stilts”, Finance Secretary Shona Robison has said.

The SNP minister hinted that difficult choices lie ahead following the Chancellor’s spring statement, which will impact the devolved administration’s budget.

While ministers in Edinburgh will see a small increase in the forthcoming financial year, the Chancellor’s decision means the block grant is expected to reduce in following years – going down by £455 million in 2029/30 compared to current plans.

Much of social security is now devolved and discussions are ongoing between the two governments on how the changes south of the border will affect the Scottish welfare system.

Ms Robison suggested efficiency savings will need to come quicker (Jane Barlow/PA)

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is seeking savings of £4.8 billion in 2029/30 through her package of changes to incapacity benefits.

She also outlined a £2.2 billion defence spending hike over the next year from April, which the UK Government says will deliver growth and jobs in Scotland.

Ms Robison spoke to journalists at Holyrood following Ms Reeves’ statement, saying the Scottish Government “will do absolutely everything we can to avoid pushing vulnerable people into poverty”.

The welfare budget reductions have resulted in “very, very challenging situation”, she said, pledging to set out plans in a spending review.

The SNP’s Public Finance Minister Ivan McKee is already carrying out a review into public sector reform, and Ms Robison suggested efforts to cut back-office costs will need to move faster.

She said: “I think we’re going to have to turbocharge some of that work over the next few years in order to give ourselves choices around how we can ensure that we can support our most vulnerable.

“Because we don’t want to be replicating these decisions.”

Cutting these administration costs will have a “significant value”, she said.

Ms Robison also said Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar “seems to be in hiding again” and the announcements were “austerity on stilts”.

The Finance Secretary had earlier condemned the UK Government for its “repeated attacks on some of the most vulnerable members of society”, warning there is a risk of “creating a vicious cycle of reduced funding and increased demand” for welfare.

She hit out at the Chancellor, condemning her “austerity cuts” and claiming: “The UK Government appears to be trying to balance its books on the backs of disabled people.”

However Ms Robison has broadly welcomed the defence spending boost announced by the Chancellor.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered her spring statement to MPs on Wednesday (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Roz Foyer, general secretary of the Scottish Trades Union Congress, claimed the Chancellor had “rushed through deeply damaging cuts to support for disabled people”.

She added: “No-one denies that this statement was made in the midst of testing domestic and international circumstances.

“However, the Chancellor had choices. She could have rewritten her self-imposed and self-defeating fiscal rules. She could have increased taxes on corporations or the wealthy.”

Joao Sousa, deputy director of the Fraser of Allander Institute at the University of Strathclyde, said the Scottish Government would see a small increase of around £28 million in the forthcoming financial year.

However Scottish ministers face “significant reductions” in future years, he added.

In his initial reaction to the spring statement, Mr Sousa said: “Put together, and in the absence of any other changes, the Scottish budget would be around £900 million worse off on the current side in 2029-30 than previously projected.

“On the other hand, some additional capital spending on areas which are devolved in Scotland – so aside from the defence spending increases – are expected to raise the Scottish Government’s capital budget by nearly £250 million by 2029-30 relative to current plans.”

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray urged the Scottish Government to use additional funding to improve ‘failing public services’ (PA)

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said the £2.2 billion defence spending uplift will make Britain “stronger and safer”.

He said: “This is a huge boost for Scotland’s world-leading defence sector, which delivers Scottish economic growth and more highly-skilled jobs.

“The increase will also mean better homes for our military personnel and families, including the thousands based in Scotland.

“The spring statement also delivered an extra £28 million for the Scottish Government.

“That is on top of their £4.9 billion extra from the budget, creating a record £47.7 billion settlement for 25/26, announced at the autumn budget.

“This is the biggest budget settlement in the history of devolution and an end to austerity. The Scottish Government must now use that wisely – to improve Scotland’s failing public services.”