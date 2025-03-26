‘Welfare not warfare’: Demonstrators on Whitehall protest against cuts

Demonstrators have gathered on Whitehall to protest against cuts in the Chancellor’s spring statement, calling for “welfare not warfare”.

It is expected further cuts to welfare will be announced as Rachel Reeves delivers her spring statement on Wednesday, after the budget watchdog said the Government’s plans will not save as much as ministers hoped.

The plans, announced last week, had been forecast by Government to cut £5 billion off the welfare bill – but the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has assessed the changes to disability and incapacity benefits will instead save £3.4 billion in 2029/30.

Protesters – from groups including Stop The War Coalition, Disabled People Against Cuts and Socialist Worker – convened outside Downing Street ahead of the statement’s delivery.

They held signs that read: “Cuts kill” and “Cut war not welfare”, as well as a large banner saying: “Welfare not warfare”.

One woman was pictured holding a sign that said: “You are killing my mum to bomb someone’s son”.

According to videos on social media, those gathered chanted: “No more deaths from benefit cuts” and “the people united will never be defeated”.

It comes as charities and health experts warned welfare cuts could risk lives, with the Government set to publish an official impact assessment into how many people will be affected by its plans.

Professor Gerry McCartney, a specialist in wellbeing economy at the University of Glasgow, said: “There is now substantial evidence that cuts to social security since 2010 have fundamentally harmed the health of the UK population.

“Implementing yet more cuts will therefore result in more premature deaths. It is vital that the UK Government understands this evidence and takes a different policy approach.”