Retired sailor charts new course after winning £1m on Lottery scratchcard

A retired sailor is excited by the opportunity to chart a new course in life after winning £1 million on a National Lottery scratchcard.

Alan Wilcock, 75, who often relies on a mobility scooter to get around, discovered his life-changing win at home after purchasing the scratchcard from his local Co-op store in Bristol.

“When I realised I’d won, everything changed in an instant,” Mr Wilcock said.

“I’ve gone from being careful with my pension to having choices I never thought I’d have again.

Alan Wilcock celebrated his win on board SS Great Britain (Allwyn/National Lottery/PA)

“It’s not just about what I can buy, it’s also about ensuring I can continue to enjoy my independence and freedom to live life on my own terms.

“To help me to do that, I’d like a new set of wheels… in the form of a brand-new mobility scooter.

“My current one does the job to an extent but now I have the means to choose exactly the right one for me, with cost being no object.

“Retaining my freedom and independence is priceless.”

Mr Wilcock spent 15 years seeing the world during his time in the Merchant Navy.

In keeping with his many years of seafaring, he celebrated his win on the SS Great Britain, Isambard Kingdom Brunel’s revolutionary 19th century steamship now moored in Bristol.

“It’s great to be back on board a ship again, having spent so many years on ships of varying shapes and sizes, but none quite so historic as this one,” he said.

Mr Wilcock has not yet finished his wish-list of what he wants to do with his newfound wealth, but will be celebrating in style with close friends.

He said: “I know that I want to use the winnings to enjoy life, and that starts with a party for my friends.

“I’ll hire a place, put my card behind the bar and simply say to everyone ‘Enjoy’.

“It’ll be a great night and we’ll be raising a few glasses of Guinness, toasting the win and my friends.”

Recounting his winning story, he said that after he had bought the scratchcard, he took it back home to his 8th floor flat before revealing the life-changing win.

“I was in shock, I couldn’t believe it and I was shaking,” he said.

Mr Wilcock plans to buy himself a new mobility scooter with his winnings, and throw a party for his friends (Allwyn/National Lottery/PA)

“Even though I had to go back down eight floors, I just had to get back to the shop and ask the question, ‘Is this scratchcard really a winner?’.

“They duly checked it and returned it to me saying, ‘Yes, it looks like it is. You’d better phone the National Lottery.’

“It was then back into the lift, into my flat and, because I don’t have a smartphone – I don’t even text – the son of a friend checked the National Lottery website for all the details and then I called and had my win confirmed.”

The lucky scratchcard then never left his side until he met one of lottery operator Allwyn’s advisers to pay out his win.

“I put the scratchcard in a plastic sleeve and kept it on me at all times, both in the house and out and about. It was too special to let go,” he said.

Mr Wilcock bought his winning Mega Multiplier scratchcard at the Co-op store in Coronation Road, Bristol.