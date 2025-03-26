Regional media ‘vital role to play in these uncertain times’, says King

The King has said regional media is vital at a time when “too much focus is given to that which divides us”.

“A free media is one that will and does make mistakes” but at its best “it is a cornerstone of our democracy”, Charles said in a statement ahead of a reception for regional UK media workers at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

The King and Queen will host 400 guests from various UK news organisations to show support for local journalism.

Local reporters, editors, technical operators and presenters are attending among others.

Charles, who has been an Honorary Life Member of the London Press Club since 1978, said: “I have long believed that regional media, in all its forms, has a unique and vital role to play in society, perhaps even more so in these uncertain times.”

He recalled his speech in 2002, marking the 300th anniversary of Britain’s first daily national newspaper, in which he said the press alongside other long-standing institutions were at the forefront of “defining, describing and celebrating the more profound values of our nation”.

“Two decades on, when too much focus is given to that which divides us, that role for your whole industry is more important than ever – and it starts from the ground-up, at local level, in your hands”, he said.

“Your reporting, and the work of all those who support you, helps amplify and reaffirm the rights and responsibilities we all share.

“It shines a light in dark corners, exposing injustice and wrongdoing.”

He added: “Above all, it helps strengthen our communities, in times of joy and at moments of sorrow.

“You won’t always get it right. A free media is one that will and does make mistakes. But at its best, it is a cornerstone of our democracy.”

The King recognised that many outlets have adapted to a changed media landscape that has been affected by “commercial pressures and changing technologies”.

This included by finding ways to engage audiences in “new and creative” ways.

He added: “It is in everyone’s interests that you should succeed. For without a thriving and financially robust regional media, we would all be the poorer.”

Camilla is patron of The Journalists’ Charity as well as the The Guild of St Bride’s, which is based at St Bride’s Church on Fleet Street and is otherwise known as the journalists’ church.