Rachel Reeves sets out cuts to balance the books after budget watchdog’s verdict

The Chancellor updated MPs on the nation’s finances.

Spring Statement 2025
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves leaving 11 Downing Street, London, for the House of Commons to deliver her spring statement to MPs. Picture date: Wednesday March 26, 2025.

Rachel Reeves blamed “increased global uncertainty” as the budget watchdog warned she would have missed her goal of balancing the books without action.

She was forced to set out savings of around £14 billion to ensure she met her “non-negotiable” goal of balancing day-to-day spending against tax receipts, rather than borrowing.

Ms Reeves told MPs: “The increased global uncertainty has had two consequences.

“First, on our public finances. And second, on the economy.”

At her budget in October she set out plans which met that goal with £9.9 billion to spare in 2029/30.

But she said the updated forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility indicated she would have missed the target by £4.1 billion without taking action to restore the £9.9 billion of headroom.

