Opposition leaders to meet after Dail disorder

Opposition leaders are to meet on Wednesday morning after the Dail was disrupted over controversial speaking time changes.

The opposition party representatives are to discuss their response to the disorder in the Dail, the Irish parliament’s lower house.

There were chaotic scenes of shouting, interruptions and allegations of misogyny on Tuesday as weeks of tension over the speaking rights row boiled over during Leaders’ Questions.

Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy fielded interruptions and tried to continue Dail proceedings as opposition TDs took to their feet and objected to the government’s proposals.

She declared the order of business and changes to the standing orders passed before adjourning the Dail until after 9am on Wednesday.

Irish Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman said that the meeting would be to decide how the opposition proceeds after Dail resumes at 9am (Brian Lawless/PA)

Speaking about the leaders’ meeting, Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman told The Late Debate they would discuss how the opposition would proceed, as well as the role of the Ceann Comhairle.

In a statement on Tuesday, Taoiseach Micheal Martin accused the opposition of trying to bully and intimidate Ms Murphy and said it “marked a new low” for the opposition.

“The prolonged barracking and the disgraceful lack of respect for the mandates of elected deputies was shocking in its intensity,” he said.

He said the actions of opposition have been “completely disproportionate over what is essentially an additional eight minutes of speaking time on two days in the Dail”.

“The opposition have not lost a single minute of their time or ability to hold government to account,” he said.