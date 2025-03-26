New Alba Party leader Kenny MacAskill vows to ‘deliver dream of independence’

Kenny MacAskill has pledged to deliver Alex Salmond’s “dream of independence” for Scotland after being elected as his successor as leader of the Alba Party.

Former first minister Mr Salmond founded the party after leaving the SNP and his death at a conference in North Macedonia in October left it searching for a new leader.

Acting leader Mr MacAskill won the leadership contest with 1,331 votes (52.3%), the party announced at an event in Edinburgh on Wednesday, beating rival candidate Alba MSP Ash Regan, who secured 1,212 votes (47.7%).

Ash Regan lost out on the leadership position (Jane Barlow/PA)

Following his election, former Scottish justice secretary Mr MacAskill said: “This was an election brought about by the tragic passing of our founder Alex Salmond.

“He will never be forgotten but the duty that now falls to me and all Alba Party members is to deliver his dream of independence.”

Neale Hanvey was elected to replace Mr MacAskill as depute leader of the party, winning 77.8% of votes cast to the 22.2% which went to challenger Chris McEleny.

The winners of both posts defected from the SNP to Alba when sitting as MPs in 2021, days after Mr Salmond founded the party.