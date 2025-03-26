Live: UK growth forecast halved to 1%, Rachel Reeves says

Rachel Reeves has used her spring statement to announce a series of public spending cuts in order to balance the books without raising taxes.

The Chancellor blamed “increased global uncertainty” as the budget watchdog warned she would have missed her goal of balancing the books without action.

She was forced to set out savings of around £14 billion to ensure she met her “non-negotiable” goal of balancing day-to-day spending against tax receipts, rather than borrowing.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has delivered her spring statement (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

2pm

1.56pm

(PA Graphics)

(PA Graphics)

1.54pm

Rachel Reeves described opposition parties as “the anti-growth coalition” and said the Tories’ only plan for change is to “change their party leader”.

She told the Commons: “The world is changing and no-one can be in any doubt about it, but the Conservative Party is stuck in the past, divided, out of touch and carping from the sidelines.

“They have no plan – no plan to kickstart growth, no plan to fix our public services, no plan to keep our country safe. The only plan for change they are working on is to change their party leader, and we can’t blame them for that.

“So, if they have no plan, let me remind them about ours. The minimum wage up, real wages up, housebuilding up, NHS investment up, investment in our schools up, investment in our roads up, defence spending up.

“Every single one of those policies opposed by the parties opposite, opposed by the Conservatives, opposed by Reform, opposed by the SNP, opposed by the Liberal Democrats and opposed by the Greens. It’s the anti-growth coalition. They are the blockers. We are the builders, securing Britain’s future, protecting working people and delivering change.”

1.49pm

The Chancellor has defended her claim that she restored the fiscal headroom “in full”.

Responding to her shadow counterpart Mel Stride, Rachel Reeves said: “I know the shadow chancellor hasn’t been in this role for very long, but, I mean, at least he’s not misquoting Shakespeare today.

“If this was a budget, then it would be the Leader of the Opposition (Kemi Badenoch) responding. Now, I’m glad that she’s still in her place. I know that she’ll want to get back to her office for a lunchtime steak soon.”

She added: “He asked, what should the markets make? But what the market should see is that when I’ve been tested with the deterioration in the headroom, we have restored that headroom in full. That’s the choice that I made.

“He says that it’s a slither of a headroom. Well, it’s 50% more headroom than I inherited from the party opposite. When I was left with a sliver of headroom I rebuilt it after the last government eroded it. That is the difference that we have made.”

1.46pm

Government borrowing has been revised upwards in every year of the OBR forecast.

Total public sector net borrowing in 2024/25 is now forecast to be £137.3 billion, up from £127.5 billion which was forecast at the October 2024 budget.

It is then forecast to be £117.7 billion in 2025/26, up from the previous forecast of £105.6 billion; £97.2 billion in 2026/27, up from £88.5 billion; £80.2 billion in 2027/28, up from £72.2 billion; and £77.4 billion in 2028/29, up from £71.9 billion.

1.39pm

Shadow chancellor Mel Stride said there had been more last-minute changes to the Government’s welfare policy than the Chancellor’s LinkedIn profile.

He told the Commons: “When they got into office, they pussy-footed around and dithered. Why? Because it’s deeply divisive within their rank and file.

“And then, suddenly, when the Chancellor decided that she had run out of money, out the word went to find some savings in welfare, to scrabble around, to yank every lever … possible.

“The spectacle, frankly, of what the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) has said about the changes that were only announced last week by the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions is simply shambolic. We have gone from incompetence to chaos.

“There have been more changes in this policy than there were, at the last minute, to the profile of (Rachel Reeves) on LinkedIn.”

1.35pm

A coalition of more than 100 disability organisations has said further cuts to welfare will “heighten alarm” among claimants.

Charles Gillies, co-chairman at the Disability Benefits Consortium, said: “The Chancellor has chosen to double down on harmful benefits cuts, despite warnings this approach will push more disabled people into poverty and worsen people’s health.

“Since the cuts were announced last week, we’ve seen an outpouring of fear and dread from disabled people, including many with MS.

“The extra cuts announced today will heighten alarm even further, largely hitting those who are unable to work and rely on these benefits to survive.

“People are wondering how they’ll continue to cover their basic living expenses and the extra costs of their disability – like visits from carers to help with things like washing, cooking and going to the toilet. The Government has a moral obligation to scrap these cuts before the real damage is done.”

1.33pm

Shadow chancellor Mel Stride pressed Rachel Reeves to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP in this parliament.

He urged the Chancellor to “go further”, adding: “The 3% target should be brought forward to this parliament. So, can I ask (Ms Reeves), given the geopolitical tensions that she has raised, what provision has she made in her headroom, in her fiscal plans, for increasing defence spending more quickly in this parliament, if that proves necessary?”

1.32pm

1.29pm

Oxfam said the spring statement marked ” a new low in the fight against poverty and inequality”.

The charity’s senior policy adviser Anna Marriott said: “Today marks a new low in the fight against poverty and inequality as the Government chooses to cut vital international aid and social security support for millions of people struggling at home and around the world while protecting the soaring wealth of millionaires and billionaires.

“Three-quarters of the British public back Government tax increases on the very richest instead of these cruel and unnecessary cuts, but the Chancellor has decided to turn her back on fairness.

“These cuts are not just numbers on a balance sheet but will cost lives and have a devastating impact on people facing conflict, poverty and climate disasters around the world.

“It’s not about tough decisions; it’s about political choices. The Government must stop protecting extreme wealth and start protecting people.”

1.28pm

Conservative shadow chancellor Mel Stride has accused Labour leaders of having “reneged on their promises to the British people” during last year’s general election.

1.24pm

Mel Stride pointed to a series of economic indicators, including inflation, being higher than when the Conservative Party left office.

The shadow chancellor said: “Inflation, which was down to 2% bang on target on the very day of the last general election under a Conservative government. We are now told this year we’ll be running at twice the level of the forecast under ourselves in 2024.

“This is going to mean prices bearing down on households and on businesses, right across the country, because of her choices.”

He said the Office for Budget Responsibility also predicted unemployment will continue to rise successively in the next few years.

“So much for (Rachel Reeves’s) back to work plans,” Mr Stride said.

1.22pm

Rachel Reeves’ spring statement is a “cold hard reckoning” with the state of the British economy, the shadow chancellor has said.

Mel Stride termed the Chancellor’s announcement as an “emergency budget” as he criticised falling growth rates in the UK.

He said: “At the last budget (Ms Reeves) said she would bring stability to the public finances – stability to the public finances – but this statement more appropriately referred to as an emergency budget has brought her to a cold, hard reckoning.

“She has become very fond recently about the world having changed. Well, indeed it has.

“This country was growing at the fastest rate in the G7 only about a year ago, and just as the OECD and the Bank of England and other forecasters and now we learn, the OBR have stated growth has been halved in this year.

“Cut in two as a consequence of the decisions and the choices that the right honourable lady made on her watch.”

1.19pm

Protesters marched towards Parliament Square (Ben Whitely/PA)

1.18pm

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the OBR has upgraded their growth forecast “next year and every single year thereafter”, saying: “With GDP growth of 1.9% in 2026, 1.8% in 2027, 1.7% in 2028, and 1.8% in 2029.

“By the end of the forecast our economy is larger compared to the OBR’s forecast at the time of the budget.”

Ms Reeves added: “Compared to the forecast in the final budget delivered by the party opposite, and after taking account of inflation, the OBR say today that people will be on average over £500 a year better off under this Labour Government.”

(PA Graphics)

1.16pm

1.15pm

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the effect of the Government’s growth policies is estimated to result in an “additional £3.4 billion to support our public finances and our public services by 2029-30”, which she dubbed the “proceeds of growth”.

Ms Reeves said the Planning and Infrastructure Bill would “help deliver the homes and infrastructure our country badly needs”, adding: “I say to the parties opposite: the British people will be watching.

“If the parties opposite don’t support these reforms, let us be clear about what that means – they are opposing economic growth, they are opposing more homes for families, they are opposing good jobs across our country.

“We on this side are clear about whose side we are on, the parties opposite must decide too.”

1.13pm

Shadow chancellor Mel Stride has said that Chancellor Rachel Reeves “chose to be reckless” with fiscal headroom as he accused her of having “tanked the economy”.

1.12pm

Shadow chancellor Mel Stride is responding to Rachel Reeves’s spring statement (Yui Mok/PA)

1.09pm

Rachel Reeves said the OBR had concluded the Government’s planning reforms would “help build over 1.3 million homes” in the next five years.

She said: “The planning system that we inherited was far too slow. The OBR have concluded that our reforms will lead to housebuilding reaching a 40-year high of 305,000 by the end of the forecast period.

“And changes to the national planning policy framework alone will help build over 1.3 million homes in the UK over the next five years taking us within touching distance of delivering on our manifesto promise to build 1.5 million homes in England this parliament.

“Homes promised by this Labour Government. Built by this Labour Government. Opposed by the parties opposite.”

1.07pm

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has pledged to “boost Britain’s defence industry and to make the UK a defence industrial superpower”.

She added: “We will spend a minimum of 10% of the Ministry of Defence’s equipment budget on novel technologies including drones and AI (artificial technology) enabled technology.

“Driving forward advanced manufacturing production in places like Glasgow, Derby and Newport, creating demand for highly-skilled engineers and scientists, and delivering new business opportunities for UK tech firms and start-ups.”

1.06pm

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has allocated an additional £2.2 billion to the Ministry of Defence’s budget for next year.

She said: “Today I confirm that I will provide an additional £2.2 billion for the Ministry of Defence next year, a further down payment on our plans to deliver 2.5% of GDP. This additional investment is not just about increasing our national security, but increasing our economic security, too.”

1.05pm

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has revised the UK growth forecast for 2025 from 2% in the autumn to 1%.

She told the Commons: “I am not satisfied with these numbers.

“That is why we on this side of the House are serious about taking the action needed to grow our economy. Backing the builders, not the blockers, with a third runway at Heathrow Airport and the Planning and Infrastructure Bill.”

Ms Reeves also highlighted reforms to the pension system and a national wealth fund, adding it was part of a “serious plan” for economic growth.

1.04pm

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said day-to-day spending by the Government will “increase in real terms, above inflation, in every single year of the forecast”, adding: “In the spending review period, apart from the reduction in overseas aid, day-to-day spending across government has been fully protected.”

Ms Reeves said capital spending would be increased by “an average of £2 billion per year compared to the autumn to drive growth in our economy and deliver in full our vital commitments on defence”.

1.03pm

Chancellor Rachel Reeves told the Commons the government is investing £1 billion to help people back into work.

“We are investing £1 billion to provide guaranteed, personalised employment support to help people back into work and £400 million to support the Department for Work and Pensions to deliver these reforms effectively and fairly, taking total savings from the package to £3.4 billion”, she said.

“Overall, these plans mean that welfare spending as a share of GDP will fall between 2026-27 and the end of the forecast period.

“We are reforming our welfare system, making it more sustainable, protecting the most vulnerable and supporting more people back into work.”

12.59pm

The Office for Budget Responsibility has halved the UK growth forecast for 2025 from 2% to 1%, Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said.