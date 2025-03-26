Live: Rachel Reeves set to announce more welfare cuts in spring statement

Rachel Reeves is set to deliver her spring statement on the state of the UK economy on Wednesday.

The Chancellor is expected to announce cuts to the welfare benefits and other Government departments as she seeks to balance the books after the budget watchdog said the Government’s plans will not save as much as ministers hoped.

The assessment from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is that changes to disability and incapacity benefits will save £3.4 billion in 2029/30 rather than the more than £5 billion claimed by ministers.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to make cuts to balance the books (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

12.20pm

At Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, Chancellor Rachel Reeves said her spring statement would “reflect a slowing outlook for global growth”.

A Downing Street readout of the meeting said: “The Chancellor welcomed the fall in inflation this morning and said the spring statement followed choices the Government took in the autumn budget to fix the foundations of the economy, put record investment in the NHS – delivering five months in a row of falling waiting lists – the rolling-out of free breakfast clubs to all primary schools, a £1,400 increase in the national living wage for three million workers coming in next week, £100 billion of increased capital investment and a £190 billion increase in day-to-day spending for public services.

“The Chancellor said the spring statement would reflect a slowing outlook for global growth, which underlined the importance of the Government’s growth agenda which had already seen the Government back key projects including Heathrow, East-West Rail, the Old Trafford regeneration and yesterday’s decision to approve the Lower Thames Crossing.

“The Chancellor said you do not deliver growth by abstaining on these decisions as previous governments had done, but by getting on with delivering the key projects and reforms needed to the UK’s planning system and changing the way the state operates to be more agile and effective, and deliver better value for taxpayers.

“The Chancellor concluded by saying today’s spring statement would demonstrate the Government’s plan to deliver higher growth, higher living standards and better public services, built upon the key foundation of economic stability.”

12.15pm

Protesters on Whitehall in London, as Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves is set to deliver her spring statement (Ben Whitley/PA)

Protesters against welfare cuts gathered along Whitehall ahead of the spring statement (Ben Whitely/PA)

12.09pm

Sir Keir Starmer has said the spring statement will show the Government going “further and faster on the economy”.

Speaking at the beginning of Prime Minister’s Questions, half an hour before Rachel Reeves delivers the statement, he said: “Today’s spring statement will showcase a Government going further and faster on the economy, greenlighting the Lower Thames Crossing, investing £2 billion in 18,000 affordable homes for working families, 60,000 young people being trained as the next generation of construction workers, and fixing millions of potholes.

“We’re undoing a decade of stagnation, to bring jobs and opportunities for working people and securing Britain’s future.”

12.04pm

Prime Minister’s Questions is under way in the House of Commons (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

11.51am

(PA Graphics)

11.41am

Shadow chancellor Mel Stride said: “Inflation remains higher than when Labour took office and the Bank of England expect it to rise over the coming year.

“We left Labour with inflation bang on target. But since their no-strings-attached union payouts, record tax rises and borrowing splurge, they have pushed up the cost of living.

“The Chancellor’s choices have saddled the country with higher inflation for longer. Unless she takes urgent action at her emergency budget today, working families will continue to pay the price.”

11.39am

Responding to the inflation figures, Treasury Chief Secretary Darren Jones said: “Our number one mission is kickstarting growth to raise living standards for working people, that is why we are protecting working people’s payslips from higher taxes.

“In a changing world, we’re focused on delivering economic stability to secure people’s finances – freezing fuel duty, protecting the triple lock and increasing the national living wage by £1,400 a year for full-time workers, while going further and faster to drive growth through our plan for change.”

11.30am

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves have left Downing Street to head to the Commons.

Sir Keir will take questions from Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch and MPs before Ms Reeves delivers her spring statement.

11.20am

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer departs No 10 for Prime Minister’s Questions and the spring statement (James Manning/PA)

11am

10.50am

Defence Secretary John Healey said Chancellor Rachel Reeves would deliver a “tough” statement “in tough times”.

The Chancellor is expected to announce further welfare cuts at a time when she has promised a £2.2 billion boost to defence spending.

Asked how Labour supporters would view that, Mr Healey told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It will be a tough, strong statement in tough times.

“The Chancellor will set out this afternoon that the world is changing, our task is to secure Britain’s future and that’s why she is making an extra £2.2 billion available for defence.”

10.30am

10.20am

(PA Graphics)

10.15am

Ahead of the spring statement, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “In an era of global change, we will deliver security for working people and renewal for Britain.”

10am

Rachel Reeves shared a post on X as she started her day ahead of the spring statement. The Chancellor said: “Security for working people and renewal for our country. That is our mission. And in a changing world we will deliver.”

9.45am

The rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation fell to 2.8% in February from 3% in January, the Office for National Statistics said.

9.30am

Welcome to PA’s live coverage of the Chancellor’s spring statement.