Irish deputy premier to reaffirm ‘unwavering commitment’ to UN Lebanon mission

Ireland’s deputy premier is to reaffirm “unwavering commitment” to the UN’s peacekeeping mission in Lebanon and the nation’s security and stability.

Simon Harris is visiting Lebanon this week against a backdrop of heightened tensions with Israel.

He is to hold talks with the Lebanese foreign affairs and defence ministers in Beirut, and visit Irish peacekeeping soldiers serving as part of the Unifil mission.

The Tanaiste said Private Sean Rooney, an Irish soldier killed in Lebanon, will be a “key feature” of his political talks.

The 24-year-old from Co Donegal, was killed while on deployment with Unifil on December 14, 2022.

Mr Harris is expected to impress the Irish Government’s “deep disappointment and dissatisfaction at the slow progress of the legal proceedings”, and highlight how the lack of progress is “particularly distressing” for the Rooney family.

Later on Wednesday, the Tanaiste will visit Camp Shamrock in south Lebanon where members of the 125th Infantry Battalion are serving as part of the Unifil peacekeeping mission.

He is expected to tell the peacekeepers how the Irish public feel a “great sense of pride” in the work they do.

He will also announce a doubling of funding to 80,000 euros (£66,724) for Civil-Military Co-operation (CIMIC) projects.

These include community and health facilities, workshops and education classes for children.