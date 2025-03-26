Inflation to rise to 3.2% for 2025 as growth forecast slashed – OBR

UK economic growth forecasts have been slashed in half for this year as inflation increases more sharply, according to the fiscal watchdog.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said on Wednesday that it expects UK gross domestic product (GDP) to rise by 1% in 2025.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves pledged to tear down red tape and increase investment more quickly after the forecast was reduced from a previous prediction of 2%.

However, the OBR upgraded the growth forecasts it previously set in October last year for the four years from 2026.

It now expects the economy to grow by 1.9% in 2026, 1.8% in 2027, 1.7% in 2028, and 1.8% in 2029.

The fresh predictions came as the Chancellor blamed “increased global uncertainty” for impacting on the economy.

Meanwhile, UK inflation is now expected to average 3.2% this year, according to the OBR. It represents a significant increase against the OBR’s previous forecast of 2.6%.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that inflation slowed down to 2.8% in February, although the Bank of England still expects inflation to peak at around 3.7% in September this year.

The OBR has forecast that inflation will slow significantly in 2026 to 2.1% – below its original prediction from October last year.

It said this slowdown will be driven by an easing of energy prices and weaker wage growth.