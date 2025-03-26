Government plans for ‘smoke-free generation’ move closer to becoming law

Proposals to create a “smoke-free generation” by gradually raising the age at which tobacco products can be bought have cleared the House of Commons.

Anyone born on or after January 1 2009 will be prevented from legally smoking if the Tobacco and Vapes Bill becomes law.

The Bill also aims to ban the sale of all vaping or nicotine products to under 18s and allows ministers to regulate the flavours, packaging, and display of vapes so that they do not appeal to children.

A total ban on vape advertising and sponsorship, including displays seen by children and young people such as on buses, in cinemas and in shop windows, is included in the proposals.

The Bill cleared the House of Commons on Wednesday evening after MPs voted 366 to 41, majority 325, to approve it at third reading.

Health minister Ashley Dalton told the Commons: “This Bill is the next step in a long history of action on tobacco.”

Ms Dalton thanked Conservative former prime minister Rishi Sunak for “his ambition towards making a difference to the future of our country” by championing a previous version of the proposals.

She said: “The Bill we’re discussing today is even stronger in its ambition to tackle smoking and youth vaping.”

Hazel Cheeseman, chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health (Ash), said in a statement: “Today, MPs have taken a major step forward on the journey to end the harm caused by smoking for good.”

The Bill will undergo further scrutiny in the House of Lords at a later date.