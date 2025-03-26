Government choosing weapons over public services – Michelle O’Neill

The UK Government is “choosing weapons of war over people and public services”, Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said.

Ms O’Neill said Chancellor Rachel Reeves had adopted a “turbo-charged Tory approach” in her spring statement.

Ms Reeves has confirmed an additional £2.2 billion for the Ministry of Defence in the next financial year and announced further benefits cuts.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves with Defence Secretary John Healey, during her visit to Wellington Barracks, London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms O’Neill said: “It is astonishing at a time when public services are on their knees; when we have endured 14 years of austerity and cuts; when small business might go to the wall; when winter fuel payments have been cut; when farmers are worried about inheritance tax; money that should be invested in public services is being diverted into weapons of war.

“The British government has made clear that it has no regard for ordinary workers and families or for public services here.

“It has made the wrong choices, focusing on a militarised budget and increasing weapons of war.

“We need to invest in public services, protect those in need, and improve daily life for workers, families and communities.”

Ms O’Neill said the UK Government is “totally failing people” and “using distraction tactics”.

She added: “The direction of travel for this British government is extremely worrying.

“In the face of economic challenges there is a choice to be made. History has shown the dangers of militarisation and the right-wing politics and polices that accompany this. After years of condemning Tory austerity and cuts, this Labour government is now doubling down on austerity with cuts to fund military spending.

“There is nothing in this statement for people in the north.

“It is a statement of British national priorities which is totally indifferent to workers and families here.

“It is obvious that British governments, whether Tory or Labour, have nothing to offer our people.”

SDLP leader Claire Hanna said benefit cuts would target the most vulnerable (Mark Marlow/PA)

SDLP leader Claire Hanna said the Government cannot balance the books off the backs of the most vulnerable in society.

She said: “Further changes to welfare support announced by the Chancellor today will increase the worry that many people have been living with since these changes were first mooted.

“Those with disabilities and mental health problems are fearful about what the next few years will bring for them and their families as they face cuts to their income at a time when many are already struggling to get by.

“I understand the difficult financial situation facing the UK and the desire of this government to balance the books – but that cannot be done off the backs of those who are already among the worst off in our society.

“At a time when we see obscene wealth concentrated in the hands of so few and while large corporations underpay tax, this feels to so many like a massively poor choice.”