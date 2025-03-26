Farage and NatWest agree to settle debanking dispute

Nigel Farage has agreed to settle his debanking dispute with NatWest nearly two years after a row over the closure of his accounts, which culminated in the resignation of the lending giant’s chief executive.

The bank has apologised to the Reform UK leader and the terms of the agreement are confidential, according to a joint statement.

In July 2023, Mr Farage obtained internal evidence from the bank suggesting his account with Coutts, which is owned by NatWest Group, had been closed partly due to his political views.

Dame Alison Rose resigned as chief executive of NatWest (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Dame Alison Rose was then forced to stand down as chief executive after she admitted to being the source of an inaccurate story about the politician’s finances – which said the closure was instead for commercial reasons.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Farage and NatWest Group said: “NatWest Group and Nigel Farage MP are pleased to confirm that they have resolved and settled their dispute, and the bank has apologised to Mr Farage.

“The terms of the settlement are confidential.”