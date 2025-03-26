EE working to fix service issues as users report losing phone signal

Mobile operator EE has confirmed it is working to fix service issues which have left some customers without phone signal and unable to make calls or send messages.

A number of users have taken to social media to report having no phone signal or access mobile internet services.

According to service status website DownDetector, users began reporting issues with EE’s network at around 11am on Wednesday, with over 1,000 reports of issues from customers logged on the site within 30 minutes.

In a statement on the company’s website, EE said it was working to fix the issue, but did not give a timeframe on when service would return to normal.

“We are aware that some customers are currently experiencing issues when accessing certain services on our network,” the firm said.

“Our team of highly-skilled engineers are working hard to understand and resolve this as soon as possible, at which point normal service will resume.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused and thank you for your patience.”