EE confirms phone signal issue fix after outage

EE says it has fixed an issue with its network that had left some customers without a phone signal and unable to make calls or get online.

Earlier on Wednesday, a number of EE users had taken to social media to report having no signal or access mobile internet services, with the operator confirming it was working to fix the problem.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, the mobile operator said the issue impacted users in southern England and had been quickly fixed, but did not specify what had caused the problem.

“Earlier today, some EE mobile customers were unable to use their mobile service in Southern England. Service was restored in less than five minutes,” an EE spokesperson said.

“EE mobile customers in other areas and our broadband customers were not impacted.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

According to service status website DownDetector, users began reporting issues with EE’s network at around 11am on Wednesday, with more than 1,000 reports of issues from customers logged on the site within 30 minutes.

In a statement on the company’s website shortly after users first reported the issue, EE said it was working to fix the problem, saying its “team of highly-skilled engineers” were “working hard to understand and resolve this as soon as possible”.