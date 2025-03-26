Chairwoman appears to accuse Harry of ‘playing victim card’ as he quits charity

The chairwoman of a charity set up by the Duke of Sussex has appeared to criticise Harry for “playing the victim card” after he quit as patron amid a boardroom battle.

Dr Sophie Chandauka issued a statement in which she alleged there had been “poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir”.

Harry founded charity Sentebale in honour of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help young people and children in southern Africa, particularly those living with HIV and Aids.

But several trustees have left the organisation in a dispute with Dr Chandauka, having requested her resignation.

The duke’s departure follows a reported dispute between the Sentebale board and its chairwoman Dr Sophie Chandauka (Yaroslav Sabitov/PA)

According to the Times, the dispute arose around a decision to focus fundraising in Africa.

In a joint statement, the duke and Prince Seeiso backed the departing trustees and said they had resigned as patrons until further notice.

In response, Dr Chandauka appeared to criticise the duke for going to the press, adding: “There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people.”

She said in a statement: “Everything I do at Sentebale is in pursuit of the integrity of the organisation, its mission, and the young people we serve.

“My actions are guided by the principles of fairness and equitable treatment for all, regardless of social status or financial means.

“There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people, and then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain to harm people who have the courage to challenge their conduct.”

She also claimed she had reported trustees to the Charity Commission and that the High Court had issued an emergency injunction to prevent her removal.

Dr Chandauka added: “Beneath all the victim narrative and fiction that has been syndicated to press is the story of a woman who dared to blow the whistle about issues of poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir – and the cover-up that ensued.

“I could be anyone. I just happen to be an educated woman who understands that the law will guide and protect me.

“I will say nothing further on this matter at this time.”

In their statement confirming their decision to resign as patrons, the duke and Prince Seeiso said: “With heavy hearts, we have resigned from our roles as patrons of the organisation until further notice, in support of and solidarity with the board of trustees who have had to do the same.

“It is devastating that the relationship between the charity’s trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation.”

The Duke of Sussex and Prince Seeiso, pictured in 2016, co-founded Sentebale in memory of their mothers (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Harry spent two months in the kingdom of Lesotho during his gap year when he was 19 in 2004, which inspired him to establish the charity two years later, which now also works in Botswana.

He came face-to-face with Aids orphans, met other traumatised young people and visited herd boys living a harsh existence looking after cattle in remote mountain areas.

The duke visited Lesotho and the prince as recently as last October, where he talked to a group of young people around a campfire about the “massive difference” Sentebale was making.

He was also pictured with Dr Chandauka at a charity polo event in Florida in April 2024 to benefit Sentebale.

Former trustees Timothy Boucher, Mark Dyer, Audrey Kgosidintsi, Dr Kelello Lerotholi, and Damian West also released a statement saying their decision to resign was “devastating” but was the “result of our loss in trust and confidence in the chair of the board”.

The duke and Prince Seeiso, who are understood to have resigned at the same time as the trustees, said they would be “sharing concerns” with the Charity Commission.

They added: “These trustees acted in the best interest of the charity in asking the chair to step down, while keeping the wellbeing of staff in mind. In turn, she sued the charity to remain in this voluntary position, further underscoring the broken relationship.

“We thank all the trustees for their service over the years and are truly heartbroken they’ve had to follow through with this act.

“What’s transpired is unthinkable. We are in shock that we have to do this, but we have a continued responsibility to Sentebale’s beneficiaries, so we will be sharing all of our concerns with the Charity Commission as to how this came about.

“Although we may no longer be patrons, we will always be its founders, and we will never forget what this charity is capable of achieving when it is in the right care.”

Harry meeting children at a Sentebale Mateanong Herd Boy School, alongside Prince Seeiso, during a visit to Lesotho in 2013 (Chris Jackson/PA)

Sentebale said it had not received resignations from either of the royal patrons and said the “recalibration of the board is part of Sentebale’s ambitious transformation agenda”.

Harry’s role at Sentebale was one of a small number of private patronages he retained after he was stripped of his royal patronages and honorary military positions by the late Queen in 2021 after his departure from the working monarchy was confirmed for good a year after “Megxit”.

The Charity Commission said it is “aware of concerns about the governance” of Sentebale.

“We are assessing the issues to determine the appropriate regulatory steps,” the commission said in a statement.