What the papers say – March 25

There is little consensus on the day’s top story with a range of domestic and foreign political stories vying for attention on the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

The Times focuses on the economy, saying the Bank of England has warned tariffs and an ageing population are posing problems in the pursuit of a growing economy.

Financial issues also occupy The i Paper, which says Labour MPs have questioned the future of the triple lock for all pensioners, and The Independent, which reports that Britain spends twice as much on working-age benefits as it does on defence.

The Daily Mail says Labour will be ‘turning a blind eye to slavery’ if it blocks moves banning solar panels which could have been produced using forced labour.

Ukraine continues to feature on the front pages with the Metro reporting that Russia has bombed a hospital as talks resume in Saudi Arabia.

The Daily Express has a simple message to US President Donald Trump after the attacks – “Ukrainians are the victims”.

Mr Trump has threatened a 25% tariff on all imports from any country which buys oil from Venezuela, says the Financial Times.

Police have warned more victims of domestic abuse are being driven to suicide, reports The Guardian.

The Daily Mirror hears from the mother of one of the Manchester Arena bombing victims as legislation designed to increase security at entertainment venues returns to the House of Commons.

Charlie Mullins, the founder of Pimlico Plumbers, has been told he could lose his OBE following a social media attack on London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Sun concentrates on the Duchess of Sussex posting a picture with her children ahead of posting links to an online clothes shop.