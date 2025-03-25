Second World War veteran known as ‘the Poppy Man’ made an MBE

A Second World War Royal Air Force navigator known as “the Poppy Man” in his home town has vowed to press on with his work to help veterans as he nears his 102nd birthday.

On Tuesday, George Kelly, 101, from St Ives, Cambridgeshire, was made an MBE by the King in recognition of more than 40 years of voluntary service to the Royal British Legion (RBL) and Royal Air Force veterans.

Mr Kelly, a former president of the RBL St Ives branch, said: “It (the honour) took me by surprise because I have just been the president of a very good team and I hope to carry on for a few more years.”

His 42-year RAF career included taking part in the Berlin Airlift (1948 to 1949) as well as the 1956 Suez Crisis and he was awarded the Air Force Medal.

After becoming an MBE at a ceremony at Windsor Castle, the father-of-four, who has six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren vowed that “yes indeed” he will selling poppies this year as he approaches his 102nd birthday.

He said: “This helps the soldiers who are suffering now. There are not many of us wartime vets (from my generation) left but we have got to think of the ones (who have served) in Afghanistan and other areas now.

“They are the ones who need the help now. The people who I help are younger than me now, anyway.”

He added: “I hope to carry on for a few more years.

“It is very important because I like to go around the schools and tell all the kids what the poppy is for and they should wear their poppy with pride.

“They, and we, should all remember that all those names on the memorials are chaps that gave up their lives so that you can have freedom in yours.

“Seventy years ago I went to Buckingham Palace and was awarded the Air Force Medal (by Queen Elizabeth II). I had been flying a long time. I got it for flying Lancasters and Wellingtons.

“There were 300 trips to Berlin during the blockade and Suez.”

He joked: “Whenever there was trouble, they sent me there.”

George Kelly after being made an MBE by the King at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The RBL Mr Kelly’s career with the RAF began during the Second World War as a navigator.

His aircraft was shot down and crash-landed over Cromer, in Norfolk, and he spent his 21st birthday recovering in Norwich Hospital.

Mr Kelly, who joined the RBL in 1982 after he left the RAF, is described as an “exceptional ambassador” by the RBL.

He has been a lead organiser of the Remembrance Sunday parade and service in St Ives, and gives talks to schools and youth organisations on the meaning of remembrance.

The RBL said he is “truly loved by us all”, has held almost every branch post and “is a well-known face in St Ives for bracing the elements and collecting throughout the Poppy Appeal”.