RSV jab slashes hospital admissions by 30% for older people, data suggests

The rollout of a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has slashed hospital admissions by 30% among older people, according to early data.

The benefits are likely to increase as more people take up the jab, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Experts also urged those eligible to get protected “as soon as possible”.

NHS England started rolling out the vaccine for RSV a little over six months ago.

The virus is a common cause of coughs and colds and usually gets better by itself, but can cause severe illness for babies and older adults.

Women from 28 weeks of pregnancy were offered the vaccine, along with adults turning 75 on or after September 1.

There was also a one-off catch-up programme launched targeting those aged 75 to 79.

Analysis by the UKHSA found there were 30% fewer hospital admissions among 75 to 79-year-olds as a result of the vaccine.

It comes as about 40% of eligible older people had the jab this winter.

Dr Conall Watson, consultant epidemiologist at the UKHSA, said: “Our analysis clearly demonstrates the excellent benefit of RSV vaccination for older people in avoiding severe illness, with a direct impact on reducing hospital admissions.

“We are still in the early stages of the RSV programme rollout and the benefits will increase as more people take up their vaccine, including those newly turning 75.

“These positive initial findings highlight why it’s so important for eligible older people to come forward and protect themselves.

“Pregnant women should also take up the RSV vaccine to give their baby vital early protection.

“We encourage pregnant women to contact their maternity service or GP surgery to book an appointment in week 28 or as soon afterwards as possible.”

Since its launch, the RSV vaccine programme for older people has reached more than half of those eligible, although more than one million people are yet to have the jab.

Health minister Ashley Dalton said the results are “incredibly encouraging”.

“With 50% of eligible older adults now protected, we’re making good progress – but I urge those who are eligible but haven’t yet come forward to get vaccinated,” she added.

Steve Russell, national director for vaccinations and screening at NHS England, said: “These findings demonstrate the success of the NHS’s first ever RSV vaccine rollout and reinforce just how important it is for those eligible to get their jab, as it is preventing people getting seriously ill and ending up in hospital.

“More than 1.5 million older people have been vaccinated so far since the rollout was launched in September, and we continue to work hard to reach anyone who has not yet had the jab, with around 1.3 million invites being sent out last month and tens of thousands of people coming forward each week.”

Data from the maternal vaccine programme is expected to be published later this year.

GP systems show that of the women in England giving birth in October, some 39% had had the RSV vaccine.

Mr Russell said: “If you have been invited but haven’t yet taken up the offer, please get vaccinated as soon as possible – for older people it can prevent you developing a severe illness like pneumonia and even save your life, while for pregnant women it is the best way to protect your baby from getting seriously ill with RSV.”