Royal Navy warships shadow three Russian vessels through English Channel

The Royal Navy has shadowed three Russian ships through the English Channel.

Minehunter HMS Cattistock and a Wildcat helicopter were deployed to escort survey ship Admiral Vladimirskiy during its voyage, the Royal Navy said.

The British minehunter worked closely with the helicopter to “keep a constant watch” through the busy shipping lanes.

Russian survey ship Admiral Vladimirskiy being shadowed by Royal Navy Minehunter HMS Cattistock, in the foreground, through the English Channel (LPhot Edward Jones/MoD/Crown Copyright)

This operation was followed quickly by another, as HMS Somerset and tanker RFA Tidesurge were deployed to escort Russian landing ship RFN Alexander Otrakovsky and merchant vessel MV Ascalon through the Channel and North Sea as the pair sailed towards the Baltic.

The two Russian ships had recently left the Mediterranean.

These latest operations follow a similar mission last week which saw Royal Navy warships and helicopters track a Russian task group returning from Syria.

HMS Cattistock’s Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Commander Rob Garner, said: “Cattistock has escorted a number of Russian warships and government-owned vessels through UK waters in recent weeks and months, demonstrating the Royal Navy’s operational readiness and steadfast commitment to UK security at sea.

“I am extremely proud of my ship’s company’s professionalism and determination to get the job done as we continue to work closely with other Royal Navy ships and aircraft, the RAF P8 force and fellow Nato navies.”

The Russian landing ship RFN Alexander Otrakovsky which was shadowed by the Royal Navy through the English Channel (MoD/Crown Copyright)

HMS Somerset has been activated three times to monitor Russian convoys returning from the Mediterranean in the past month alone, the Royal Navy said.

Commanding Officer, Commander Joel Roberts, added: “Somerset has been frequently activated to conduct this type of operation given the tempo of Russian activity around the United Kingdom’s territorial and sensitive waters.

“In maintaining units at very high readiness to respond, the Royal Navy offers presence, deterrence, persistence, flexibility and can deliver or facilitate a range of military and diplomatic options to support our national objectives.”