Poppy Atkinson died of head injuries in sports pitch car collision, inquest told

A 10-year-old girl struck by a car on a sports pitch died from head injuries, an inquest has heard.

Poppy Atkinson was taking part in a football training session at Kendal Rugby Union Football Club late in the afternoon of March 5 when the collision with a BMW i4 electric car took place.

On Tuesday, Kirsty Gomersal, acting senior coroner for Cumbria, opened an inquest into Poppy’s death.

Ms Gomersal said the youngster’s death was confirmed at the scene in Shap Road by paramedics at 5.12pm, shortly after the collision.

A post-mortem examination was later carried out with a provisional cause of death given as head injuries, she added.

The talented young footballer’s parents, Ben and Clare, and other family members did not attend the brief hearing at Cumbria Coroner’s Court in Cockermouth.

Ms Gomersal told the family’s solicitor, Emily Taylor, to pass on her “deepest condolences” to Poppy’s family and friends.

The hearse carrying the coffin of 10-year-old Poppy Atkinson en route to her funeral service (Danny Lawson/PA)

The coroner said she would suspend the inquest as she understood that police inquiries were ongoing.

No date was fixed for a further coronial hearing.

A 40-year-old man from Lancaster arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

Cumbria Constabulary previously said the collision was not thought to be a deliberate act.

An eight-year-old girl was also injured in the incident.

Part of the metal fencing on the all-weather pitch perimeter, near to a parking bay, was flattened by the vehicle.

On Monday, the funeral of the avid Manchester United supporter took place in her home town of Kendal.

Hundreds lined the streets, many dressed in red at the family’s request, to pay their respects.

An artist’s impression on her coffin showed the youngster with a football by her side in a poppy field looking ahead to Old Trafford’s “Theatre of Dreams” stadium with the sun on the horizon.

Following Poppy’s death, her family said the schoolgirl, who was in the under-12s team at Kendal United and also played at county level, was “100% determined to be a professional footballer”.

They added: “Many who know her, and who know her determination to improve and win, had no doubt she would achieve her goal to one day to play for Manchester United.

“Poppy touched so many lives, it was easy to see why. Her energy, character, spirit and passion for football was infectious and touched huge numbers of people.”