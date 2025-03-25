Peter Rhodes on fires, inquiries and the relentless de-sexing of English
The de-sexing of our language, the woke avoidance of gender-specific words, even when the result looks daft, rumbles on. A report on a spate of attacks on Elon Musk's controversial Tesla Cybertrucks informs us: “In one case a passer-by relieved themselves on a parked Cybertruck.”
What is this “themselves” nonsense? I think we can safely assume that any person peeing on a parked car is “himself.” Unless they do things differently in America.
Within a few hours of the blaze that destroyed a sub-station and immobilised Heathrow, unnamed sources were briefing the media that human error, not sabotage, was to blame. As one put it: “It’s always cock-up rather than conspiracy.” Glory be, the nation can relax. The Kremlin is not attacking us. At least not yet.