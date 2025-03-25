Finance workers to stage fresh strikes in dispute over pay

Finance workers are to stage fresh strikes in a dispute over pay.

Members of Unite working for Capita’s Life and Pensions division in Glasgow and Manchester will walk out on Wednesday until April 7, then taking further action for the following few weeks.

The workers went on strike earlier this year.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members have waited a year for a fair pay deal and have been met with nothing but delay, excuses and an offer that fails to meet the cost-of-living pressures they face.”