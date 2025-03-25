Downing Street ‘hopeful’ after Russia and Ukraine agree to Black Sea truce

Downing Street has said it is “hopeful of the progress” following the announcement Ukraine and Russia had agreed to pause hostilities in the Black Sea.

But the Government was unclear whether it would follow American efforts to ease some sanctions on Russia as part of the deal agreed on Tuesday.

In statements published on Tuesday, the White House announced both Kyiv and Moscow had agreed to “ensure safe navigation” and “eliminate the use of force” in the Black Sea.

Anti-corruption campaigner Sir Bill Browder said there was ‘nothing to celebrate’ in Tuesday’s deal (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

But the US also appeared to signal its intention to ease sanctions on Russian fertiliser and agricultural goods and improve Moscow’s access to maritime insurance, ports and payment systems.

Immediately following news of the agreement, a Number 10 spokesman declined to say whether the UK would follow any easing of sanctions, saying: “Our position at the moment is that we are obviously hopeful of the progress.

“We are following developments closely.”

Western nations, including the UK, have imposed a series of sanctions on Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including increased tariffs on Russian fertiliser and agricultural products and prohibiting companies from providing insurance for shipments of certain Russian goods”.

Sir Bill Browder, who has campaigned for sanctions against Russia, warned that the agreement was “missing the point completely”.

He told the PA news agency: “Russia can continue to pound civilian targets like hospitals, schools and apartment buildings and I’m sure they will.

“And by getting this concession, it saves Russia’s oil refineries which are one of the key engines of funding for their war.

“Furthermore, releasing Russia from sanctions is hardly an appropriate response to a country which has killed tens of thousands of innocent Ukrainians and done a trillion dollars of damage.

“There’s absolutely nothing to celebrate here.”

The announcement follows separate talks between US negotiators and their Ukrainian and Russian counterparts in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, aimed at securing at least a partial ceasefire.

As well as agreeing to end fighting in the Black Sea, both sides also agreed to “develop measures” for implementing a proposed ban on attacks on energy facilities.

The US also agreed to help Ukraine achieve prisoner of war exchanges, the release of civilian detainees and the return of children forcibly moved to Russia.

The White House added that the US would “continue facilitating negotiations between both sides to achieve a peaceful resolution, in line with the agreements made in Riyadh”.

Meanwhile, planning for a European-led peacekeeping force continues in the UK.

Military chiefs from the “coalition of the willing” are expected to hold further planning meetings at the UK’s permanent joint headquarters in Northwood throughout the week in preparation for a deployment in support of any future ceasefire.