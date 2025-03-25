Anne presents awards to criminal justice workers

The Princess Royal was joined by the King when she hosted the annual Butler Trust Awards ceremony recognising criminal justice workers.

Anne presented the awards during the event held at St James’s Palace in central London in her role as the trust’s patron.

The awards recognise and celebrate outstanding people working in prisons, probation and youth justice across the UK.

The Princess Royal presenting the Princess Royal award to Jonathan Firth during the Butler Trust awards (Aaron Chown/PA)

Among the recipients were Jonathan Firth, a prison officer at HMP Swaleside, a men’s high security prison on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent, who was awarded the Princess Royal’s Prize for Outstanding Achievement.

It recognised his exceptional work as an officer, during a career lasting more than 30 years, and his “unparalleled skill and compassion” in working with some of the most challenging individuals.

Charles chatted to the winners at a reception after his sister had made the presentations.

Charles talks with winners of the Butler Trust awards (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Butler Trust Awards were launched in 1985, in memory of former home secretary, Richard Austen Butler.

Anne has been its patron since the creation of the honours and has hosted the prizegiving ceremony every year since.

The trust works to promote excellence in UK prisons, probation, and youth justice by recognising and celebrating outstanding practice, and supporting the development of good practice through awards, training, and resource.