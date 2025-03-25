Amputee killed as burglar made off in his Mercedes, court told

An amputee was run down and killed by his own Mercedes car while trying to stop a burglar from driving off with it, a court has heard.

Marc Allen, 50, disturbed the intruder at his property in Erith, south-east London, who then snatched the keys to his vehicle and made off in the early hours of December 29 2019, the Old Bailey was told.

When he tried to stop the theft, the car was used “as a weapon” to run him over, prosecutor Anthony Orchard KC told jurors on Tuesday.

Neighbours found Mr Allen on the road with a severe head injury, from which he died a month later, having never regained consciousness.

Errol Woodger, 38, of Belvedere, south-east London, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of Mr Allen’s murder and robbing him of his car.

Jurors were told that Mr Allen’s lower right leg was amputated as a result of a previous illness and he used a prosthetic limb.