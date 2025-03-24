We cannot claim to be untainted by austerity after benefits cuts – Labour MP

A Labour MP has said the party cannot claim it is not bringing back austerity after the benefit reforms announced last week.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall announced plans to reform disability benefits that would save £5 billion, a move which has been criticised by charities and the Scottish Government.

Dissent has also been voiced within Labour, with Alloa and Grangemouth MP Brian Leishman saying the decision will “impoverish” the most vulnerable and “shows a basic lack of humanity”.

Speaking to Holyrood Magazine, the MP – who has been critical of the UK Government response to the impending closure of the Grangemouth oil refinery – said: “There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that these cuts are going to impoverish already vulnerable, disadvantaged people living in our society today.

Anas Sarwar, right, said there would be ‘no austerity’ under Labour (Jane Barlow/PA)

“These are the people that we should be throwing our arms around and helping.

“It’s a measurement of any society how the government treats those who are in need, and by cutting that much from the welfare budget there is no doubt in my mind that we cannot claim there is no austerity under Labour if we are going to cut that much money from welfare.”

During a televised debate ahead of last year’s election, which saw Labour sweep to power, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “Read my lips: no austerity under Labour.”

The quote has repeatedly been used to attack Mr Sarwar following a number of decisions taken by the UK Government in its first months in office, but the Scottish Labour leader has stressed in recent days that the policies do not amount to austerity.

Speaking to journalists in Glasgow on Friday, Mr Sarwar said: “You’re asking about austerity. Austerity means that public spending goes down.

“Public spending is going up – the very opposite of austerity.”

While a party spokeswoman insisted people who can’t work “will always be supported to live with dignity under Labour”, but that the party will “work to provide opportunities to those who can” and urging the Scottish Government to support employability services and “fix the chaos in our NHS”.

Mr Leishman has been outspoken in his criticism of the party’s handling of the closure of the refinery at Grangemouth, which will see about 400 workers lose their jobs when the facility closes in the second quarter of this year.

Brian Leishman, centre, at a protest against plans to close the Grangemouth refinery (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The decision was announced by owners Petroineos last year, citing financial pressures at the facility, and was met with criticism across the political spectrum.

But since then, both the Scottish and UK Governments have been unable to force the decision’s reversal.

Before the election, multiple Scottish and UK Labour politicians said they would work to save jobs at the yard, including Mr Sarwar, but Mr Leishman said the party has not done enough for workers at the site.

The MP suggested using the redevelopment of Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium as a bargaining chip.

The club is owned by billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is charman and chief executive of the site’s part-owners, Ineos.

Plans for the new stadium were announced earlier this year, but the club is looking for Government support to regenerate the surrounding area. The money for which, Mr Leishman says, should be withheld if the refinery closes.

“When we look at the regeneration needed around Old Trafford, why would we not say you can have that money, but you need to keep Grangemouth open? That’s just negotiation in my opinion,” he told the magazine.

“I have asked those questions of why we haven’t done this, and the answers have been underwhelming.”