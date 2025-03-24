Three people charged with multi-million-pound fraud at top Welsh sixth form

Three people have been charged in connection with a multi-million-pound fraud at a leading sixth form in Wales.

South Wales Police have charged two men and a woman in connection with suspected financial irregularities at Cardiff Sixth Form College between 2012 and 2016.

Yasmin Anjum Sarwar, 43, from Cyncoed, Cardiff and Nadeem Sarwar, 48, from Pentwyn, Cardiff have been charged with multiple theft and fraud offences worth around £5 million.

Ragu Sivapalan, 39, from Penylan, Cardiff has been charged with false accounting between 2013 and 2016.

All three are due to appear before Cardiff Magistrates Court on Tuesday April 8.

The college, a fee-paying school for 16- to 18-year-olds, regularly records some of the highest A-level results in the country.

In 2016 it was the subject of the BBC documentary Britain’s Brainiest School.

The college has changed ownership since the alleged fraud, with the charity that oversees it now called the Cardiff Educational Endowment Trust.