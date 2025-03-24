Single ticket-holder claims £11.7m jackpot in biggest Lotto win so far this year

A single ticket-holder has claimed the £11.7m jackpot prize from Saturday’s National Lottery draw.

The win is the biggest of the year so far, surpassing 20-year-old James Clarkson’s £7.5m Lotto win on January 4, National Lottery operator Allwyn said.

The winning numbers were 10, 11, 34, 38, 54, 55 and the bonus number was 26.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that this life-changing Lotto jackpot prize has now been claimed.

“What a wonderful win, just imagine that moment when the lucky ticket-holder realised they were a multi-millionaire. The possibilities for them are now incredible.

“Our focus is now on supporting the ticket-holder through the process so they can start enjoying their win as soon as possible.”

A further two £4m jackpots were won by single ticket-holders in January.

One player won a £1 million UK Millionaire Maker prize in Friday’s EuroMillions.

A £7.4M jackpot was won by a single ticket-holder in the draw on February 15, while three lucky winners shared the jackpot to scoop £1.7M each in the draw on February 26.

There were no wins in the weekend’s Thunderball. The winning numbers were 05, 11, 16, 38, 39 and the Thunderball was 06.

There have been 10 Lotto jackpot wins so far this year.