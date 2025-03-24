Police watchdog launches investigation into Hampshire chief constable

The chief constable of Hampshire Constabulary is being investigated by the police watchdog following an allegation surrounding a “previous relationship”.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed it had launched the probe into a claim made against Scott Chilton, who is also the national lead for chief constables for both investigations and tactics, training and equipment.

An IOPC spokeswoman said: “We have begun an independent investigation into the conduct of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Chief Constable Scott Chilton.

“The investigation involves allegations the chief constable failed to disclose a conflict of interest relating to a previous relationship.

“Our investigation began following a referral from the Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner on February 27 and is in its early stages.”

Donna Jones, police and crime commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, said Mr Chilton would remain in post during the investigation.

She said: “A historic report has led to a mandatory referral to the IOPC, as is normal procedure in these cases.

“The chief constable remains in post and has my full support to continue reducing crime, increasing detection rates and making communities safer across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.”

According to the Hampshire Constabulary website, Mr Chilton was appointed chief constable of the force in February 2023.

It states: “This is Mr Chilton’s second spell with Hampshire after joining in 1992.

“He initially worked his way through uniformed policing before joining the criminal investigations department (CID) in 1996, spending the next 16 years as a detective.

“Mr Chilton progressed to the rank of chief superintendent, overseeing many complex major crime investigations.

“Mr Chilton is now the national lead, on behalf of all chief constables, for investigations – which includes standards and accreditation, retention and recruitment of detectives, homicide and coronial investigations.

“He is also the chief constable lead for tactics, training and equipment in the public order and public safety environment.”