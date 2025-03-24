Police appeal after four alpacas and sheep shot dead

Police have launched an appeal after four alpacas and a sheep were shot dead in a “highly distressing” incident.

The shooting happened between 6pm on Saturday and 8.30am on Sunday off Main Street in East Hatley, Cambridgeshire Police said.

A fifth alpaca was also shot in the face, but survived the attack.

In a Facebook post, a local resident said four alpacas were “shot in the head and killed”, one ewe had been “massacred” by dogs and another alpaca had been wounded.

Officers have carried out house-to-house inquiries and are now asking anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

Sergeant Tom Nuttall said: “This was a highly distressing crime that has caused death and serious injury to defenceless animals.

“I would encourage anyone who knows anything about this offence to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage, has been asked to call 101, quoting reference 35/20844/25, or to contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.