MPs’ pay to rise by 2.8% to £93,904 in April

MPs’ salaries will rise by 2.8% to £93,904 in the next financial year, Parliament’s expenses watchdog has confirmed.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) said the decision was in line with wider Government pay recommendations for public sector workers.

Under the Parliamentary Standards Act, IPSA is required to review MPs’ salaries within the first year of a new parliament, by early July.

The watchdog said it would hold a further consultation on the determination of MPs’ pay for the rest of the current parliamentary term in the coming months.