MPs fear planning laws reform could strip residents of right to object

The Government’s new planning laws will not bar people from objecting to developments, Angela Rayner has told MPs, as she said the Bill would transform the lives of the public.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the Planning and Infrastructure Bill would speed up the planning system, enable 1.5 million houses to be built, allow for an expansion of Britain’s energy network and give greater environmental protections.

She said the previous Conservative government had allowed the planning regime to hold up developments and add on significant costs to projects. She branded the £100 million “bat tunnel” HS2 built to meet conservation rules as an “outrage”.

However, she denied Conservative Party claims the moves to change the planning system would effectively strip residents of the rights to say no to proposed developments, including infrastructure.

Speaking in the Commons, Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale (Herne Bay and Sandwich) said: “There’s a Government press release that says that the National Grid sea link project is being obstructed by too many objections.

“The reason it’s being objected to is because the National Grid wants to build a 90ft high converter station the size of five football pitches on the Minster Marshes in Kent. We have to have the right to object to that kind of project.”

Ms Rayner, who is also the Housing Secretary, replied: “I gently say there isn’t a loss of right to object and, in fact, we’re strengthening the processes and clarifying them as part of this Bill, as I said, and I’ll say it again, quicker and more certain system for big ticket infrastructure projects.

“It will slice through bureaucracy and speed up transport projects, but what it won’t do is allow meritless cases to have three attempts at a legal challenge, and it will stop cases from being dragged endlessly and needlessly through the court.”

Sir Roger Gale (Brian Lawless/PA)

Sir Roger’s Conservative Party colleague, Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (North Cotswolds), said: “I welcome a lot of what this Bill is doing. It’s speeding up the planning system. As a chartered surveyor who has practised in planning, that is desperately needed if we’re going to get more houses built.

“But the one area of the Bill I have concerns about is what she’s just talking about just now. If local people feel completely overridden by their planning system, they’re going to feel very hard done by.

“Otherwise if we override local people, we might as well have a nationally directed planning system rather than a local planning system.”

Ms Rayner said: “There does have to be a balance, and that’s why we’re setting out in the Bill where there’s controversial schemes etcetera, they will still go to full planning committees.

“But there’s other areas, and I’m sure (he) would recognise that as well, where actually local planners would be able to do some of that work.

“And I think if we set out the rules clearly, I think we can make the process better.”

On housebuilding design she told MPs the Bill would factor in local design character.

“Nobody wants to live in an ugly home,” she said. “And actually design is really important, and it’s different in different places.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

“Yorkshire is different to Manchester. Bristol is different to Devon. So making sure that’s part of the process is always crucial.”

Ms Rayner said the Bill, which is being read for the second time in the Commons, marks a “new era” for Britain.

She said: “We’re turning the page on years of defeatism and decline, where a country of extraordinary talent and extraordinary capability has been held back by a system that is hobbled at every turn.

“With these landmark reforms, we’re not just putting more money into the pockets of working people and strengthening communities. We’re also taking a major step forward to secure our country’s future for the long term.

“Getting Britain building again, getting growth going and paving the way for national renewal. This is real delivery, this is real change to transform the lives of millions of people for years to come.”

Conservative shadow housing secretary Kevin Hollinrake said his party supported some parts of the Bill, but objected to the imposition of higher housing targets in rural areas, and added the Government’s target of building 1.5 million homes was undeliverable.

He said the party will not block the Bill but look to amend it.

Mr Hollinrake told MPs: “We will not oppose the passage of this Bill this evening, but will seek to amend it in ways that do not undermine the ambition to accelerate the delivery of new homes.”

He said the Conservatives wanted to “make sure there are checks and balances that protect communities, rural areas, farmers, the environment and deliver well-designed affordable homes for everyone, not least those on lower incomes and first-time buyers.”