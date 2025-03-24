Morrisons: Full list of 52 cafes and 17 convenience stores set to close - including West Midlands locations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Morrisons has said it will shut 52 in-store cafes along with some of its convenience stores, florists, meat and fish counters and pharmacies.

The supermarket said the closures are part of a shake-up which will result in 365 people facing redundancy.

Eighteen market kitchens, 17 convenience stores, 13 florists, 35 meat counters, 35 fish counters and four pharmacies will also be affected.

– Morrisons Daily convenience stores

The full list includes: