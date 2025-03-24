Shropshire Star
Morrisons: Full list of 52 cafes and 17 convenience stores set to close - including West Midlands locations

Morrisons said the closures are part of a shake-up which will result in 365 people facing redundancy.

By contributor Alex Daniel, PA Business Reporter
Published
Last updated

Morrisons has said it will shut 52 in-store cafes along with some of its convenience stores, florists, meat and fish counters and pharmacies.

The supermarket said the closures are part of a shake-up which will result in 365 people facing redundancy.

Eighteen market kitchens, 17 convenience stores, 13 florists, 35 meat counters, 35 fish counters and four pharmacies will also be affected.

– Morrisons Daily convenience stores

The full list includes:

  • Bradford Thornbury – West Yorkshire

  • Paisley Falside Rd – Renfrewshire, Scotland

  • London Queensbury – Greater London

  • Portsmouth – Hampshire

  • Great Park – Tyne and Wear

  • Banchory North Deeside Rd – Aberdeenshire, Scotland

  • Failsworth Poplar Street – Greater Manchester

  • Blackburn Railway Road – Lancashire

  • Leeds Swinnow Rd – West Yorkshire

  • London Wood Green – Greater London

  • Kirkham Poulton St – Lancashire

  • Lutterworth Bitteswell Rd – Leicestershire

  • Stirchley – West Midlands

  • Leeds Horsforth – West Yorkshire

  • London Erith – Greater London

  • Crowborough – East Sussex

  • Bellshill John St – North Lanarkshire, Scotland

  • Dumbarton Glasgow Rd – West Dunbartonshire, Scotland

  • East Kilbride Lindsayfield – South Lanarkshire, Scotland

  • East Kilbride Stewartfield – South Lanarkshire, Scotland

  • Glasgow Newlands – Glasgow, Scotland

  • Largs Irvine Rd – North Ayrshire, Scotland

  • Troon Academy St – South Ayrshire, Scotland

  • Wishaw Kirk Rd – North Lanarkshire, Scotland

  • Newcastle upon Tyne Cowgate – Tyne and Wear

  • Northampton Kettering Road – Northamptonshire

  • Bromsgrove Buntsford Ind Pk – Worcestershire

  • Solihull Warwick Rd – West Midlands

  • Brecon Free St – Powys, Wales

  • Caernarfon North Rd – Gwynedd, Wales

  • Hadleigh – Suffolk

  • Harrow, Hatch End – Greater London

  • High Wycombe Temple End – Buckinghamshire

  • Leighton Buzzard Lake St – Bedfordshire

  • London Stratford – Greater London

  • Sidcup Westwood Lane – Greater London

  • Welwyn Garden City Black Fan Rd – Hertfordshire

  • Warminster Weymouth St – Wiltshire

  • Oxted Station Yard – Surrey

  • Reigate Bell St – Surrey

  • Borehamwood – Hertfordshire

  • Weybridge, Monument Hill – Surrey

  • Bathgate – West Lothian, Scotland

  • Erskine Bridgewater SC – Renfrewshire, Scotland

  • Gorleston Blackwell Road – Norfolk

  • Connah’s Quay – Flintshire, Wales

  • Mansfield Woodhouse – Nottinghamshire

  • Elland – West Yorkshire

  • Gloucester – Metz Way – Gloucestershire

  • Watford – Ascot Road – Hertfordshire

  • Littlehampton – Wick – West Sussex

  • Helensburgh – Argyll and Bute, Scotland

  • Gorleston Lowestoft Road – Norfolk

  • Peebles 3-5 Old Town – Scottish Borders, Scotland

  • Shenfield 214 Hutton Road – Essex

  • Poole Waterloo Estate – Dorset

  • Tonbridge Higham Lane Est – Kent

  • Romsey The Cornmarket – Hampshire

  • Stewarton Lainshaw Street – East Ayrshire, Scotland

  • Selsdon Featherbed Lane – Greater London

  • Haxby Village – North Yorkshire

  • Great Barr Queslett Rd – West Midlands

  • Whickham Oakfield Road – Tyne and Wear

  • Worle – Somerset

  • Goring-By-Sea Strand Parade – West Sussex

  • Woking Westfield Road – Surrey

  • Wokingham 40 Peach Street – Berkshire

  • Exeter 51 Sidwell Street – Devon

  • Bath Moorland Road – Somerset

