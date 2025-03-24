Meghan is slightly adrift on the facts and reality, Vanity Fair’s ex-editor says

The Duchess of Sussex is “slightly adrift on the facts and reality”, the former editor of Vanity Fair has said.

Graydon Carter, who was in charge when Meghan graced the cover of the magazine in 2017, said the then-Suits actress questioned why she was being asked about her relationship with the now-Duke of Sussex rather than her charity work.

Carter, in an interview with the New York Post, laughed as he recalled how Meghan challenged the Vanity Fair reporter, saying: “Excuse me, is this going to all be about Prince Harry?

“Because I thought we were going to be talking about my charities and my philanthropy.”

Carter added: “This woman is slightly adrift on the facts and reality.”

He admitted he had never heard of Meghan at the time and said “I have no idea who that is” but was told by Vanity Fair’s cover booker she merited a story “because she’s going to marry Prince Harry”.

Meghan has faced widespread critical reviews of her Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan this month, but has already filmed a second season and is focusing on her new brand As Ever.

Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos backed the duchess last week, saying she and Harry are “overly dismissed”.

The Sussexes signed a multimillion-pound deal with the streaming giant after stepping down from the working monarchy in 2020, but their most successful output so far has been their controversial Harry & Meghan documentary about their struggles in the royal family.

Netflix has also become a partner in the duchess’s As Ever business, with the first products set to include raspberry jam, herbal tea and a ready made crepe mix.

Sarandos told Variety: “I think Meghan is underestimated in terms of her influence on culture.”

He added: “People are fascinated with Meghan Markle. She and Harry are overly dismissed.”

Meghan meanwhile added a new story to her Instagram account, featuring footage of birds flying in formation against a blue sky and the sun, and with the sound of the ocean, alongside the message: “Flying into the week with my family (Thanks to my H for capturing this!).”

Squeals of delight can be heard – presumably the voices of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – with one of the youngsters shouting “Wow”.