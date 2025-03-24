Shropshire Star
Man charged with murder after stabbing in south London

Officers were called at around 5.10am on Thursday to Brixton Road, Lambeth.

By contributor Helen William, PA
Forensic officers next to a yellow and white forensics tent
Forensic officers at the scene in Brixton Road, Lambeth, after the man died (Lucy North/PA)

A man has been charged with the murder of a 34 year-old man who was stabbed to death in south London.

Ibrahim Gonclaves-Cumare, 30, of no fixed address, has been charged over the death of Troy Ramsundar, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called at around 5.10am on Thursday to reports of a man suffering a stab injury in Brixton Road, Lambeth, the Met said.

Mr Ramsundar died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

Gonclaves-Cumare, who was charged on Sunday, is to appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, the force said.

