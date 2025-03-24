Man charged with murder after stabbing in south London

A man has been charged with the murder of a 34 year-old man who was stabbed to death in south London.

Ibrahim Gonclaves-Cumare, 30, of no fixed address, has been charged over the death of Troy Ramsundar, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called at around 5.10am on Thursday to reports of a man suffering a stab injury in Brixton Road, Lambeth, the Met said.

Mr Ramsundar died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

Gonclaves-Cumare, who was charged on Sunday, is to appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, the force said.