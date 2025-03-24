Government urged to ‘grasp the nettle’ on social media’s impact on young men

The Government has been urged to “grasp the nettle” in tackling technology and social media’s impact on young men’s mental health.

Jake Richards, Labour MP for Rother Valley, described the increase in male suicides as “part of a wider storm we face with worsening mental health and mental health provisions for men”.

According to mental health charity Mind, in 2023 6,069 deaths registered in England and Wales were caused by suicide, with the rates of suicide being higher for men, at around 75%.

During an adjournment debate on male suicide in Rotherham, Mr Richards made reference to the Netflix show Adolescence – which he said shines a light on “how the internet can remould ideas of masculinity and purpose”.

He said: “Men, especially young men, are spending less time outside, less time meeting people and communicating in person, all the things that make us far happier and healthier.

“They’re often sat alone for hours being bombarded with algorithms showing unrealistic representations of life or communicating through anonymous group chats.

“Research shows self-harm content has sometimes been allowed to flourish on social media by companies failing to remove explicit images and encouraging those engaging with such content to befriend one another.

“And the arrival of smartphones has taken place parallel to sharp rises of depression and anxiety in our young people. Of particular concern is the impact mobile phones has on our young people.

“The average 12-year-old now spends 29 hours a week on their phone, the equivalent to a part-time job.”

He added: “Since 2010, the average time teens spend with friends each day has fallen by 65% so I applaud recent Government announcements about reviewing these areas of policy, but I urge them to grasp the nettle when it comes to technology, phones, young people and mental health.

“In a decade’s time, I believe we will wonder why we did not do so far sooner.”

Labour MP Jake Richards (House of Commons/UK Parliament)

Labour MP Amanda Martin said suicide was the leading cause of death for men aged 20-49 in her constituency of Portsmouth North, and told MPs how it had impacted her own sons.

She said: “As the mum of three lads, or should I say, young men, it is heartbreaking to know that they have had first-hand experience in their friendship groups of male suicide.

“Fortunately, I can say that not all of those attempts were successful in ending their lives, but some were. This has left a lasting impact on their outlook, on their friendships, and has been devastating to those around them.

“It is time for the Government to take bold steps in tackling this crisis. We need targeted funding for mental health services in combination, with strong support for those at risk, whether they be veterans, construction workers or young men, we must create safe spaces for men to open up, and we must ensure that no man feels that suicide is his only option.”

Amanda Martin, MP for Portsmouth North (PA)

Health minister Stephen Kinnock said the Government is taking steps to address online harms and assessing what else can be done, including on “harmful content shared in pro-suicide websites and forums”.

He added there is “still uncertainty” over the relationship between screentime, social media use and child development, with the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology expected to publish research in May.

Mr Kinnock told MPs: “I would like to end with a call to action: suicide is everyone’s business.

“When we improve men’s health, the benefits can ripple through families, communities, societies and the economy.

“When we strive to improve men’s health, this will not just transform the lives of boys and men, it will also transform the lives of their wives, mothers, sisters, partners, mates, neighbours, children, teachers and doctors.

“That’s why I want to strongly encourage all the men listening to go to the Change NHS online portal to give their views on how to build an NHS fit for the future through our 10-year health plan.

“Together we will transform healthcare for men in the Rother Valley, in the north of England and across our country.”