Full list of housing affordability in 2024 by local area in England and Wales

Here is a full list of housing affordability levels in 2024 for every local authority area in England and Wales.

The figures have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Housing affordability is the difference between the median average house price and the median average earnings of a full-time employee.

For example, in the most affordable local authority in 2024, Blaenau Gwent in Wales, the median average house price was just 3.75 times the median average earnings of a full-time employee working in that area.

By contrast, in the local area with the least affordable housing, Kensington & Chelsea in London, the average house price was 27.09 times the average earnings.

The list has been ordered by housing affordability, starting with the least affordable area, and reads from left to right: name of local authority (with region in brackets); housing affordability ratio in 2024; housing affordability ratio in 2023 (in brackets).