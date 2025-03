Families say they have been told Loughgall legacy inquest will be restored

The sister of an IRA man shot by the SAS at Loughgall in 1987 said families of those killed in the attack have received “reassurance” from Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn that a legacy inquest will proceed.

Members of the Loughgall Truth and Justice Campaign met with Mr Benn on Monday.

Nine men were shot by the SAS in the Co Armagh village in 1987 as an IRA unit carried out an attack on a police station.

Eight had been among the IRA unit while civilian Anthony Hughes, who was travelling through the village in a car, was also shot dead.

An inquest into the nine deaths was unable to be completed before a cut-off date imposed in the Legacy Act, introduced by the previous UK Government.

Relatives of Loughgall victims met with Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn on Monday (Niall Carson/PA)

However, Labour has said it will repeal elements of the Act, including restoring inquests which had been halted.

The campaign group said Mr Benn told them this included the Loughgall inquest.

Mairead Kelly, sister of Patrick Kelly, said: “After today’s meeting, we have reassurance that efforts are ongoing to bring back the inquest that was rightfully directed 10 years ago.

“We have placed our trust in the Secretary of State at this time to fulfil that commitment.”

Darragh Mackin, solicitor for the families said: “From the outset, our clients have stood steadfast in their opposition to the Legacy Act.

“Eventually, after the various strands of litigation, there is light at the end of a very dark tunnel.

“The families have today been informed that the Loughgall case will return as part of his commitment to the reviving of those legacy inquests which were prematurely halted.

“This is a small step in the right direction towards the restoration of the rule of law.”

The Northern Ireland Office has been approached for comment.