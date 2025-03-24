Exhumed remains not those of Disappeared victim Joe Lynskey

Remains exhumed from a grave in Co Monaghan are not those of Disappeared victim of the Troubles Joe Lynskey, investigators have said.

The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) said the remains recovered from the grave in the village of Annyalla also do not belong to any member of the family who own the plot.

The ICLVR further confirmed that the remains were not those of any of the three other Disappeared victims murdered and secretly buried by republican paramilitaries during the Troubles whom the commission continues to search for.

The Irish police service, An Garda Siochana, is now attempting to identify the remains.

In a statement, a spokesman said: “An Garda Siochana has notified the local coroner, and An Garda Siochana has commenced enquiries to assist the local coroner to determine the correct identification of the remains exhumed on November 26 2024.”

The commission opened the grave in November last year after it received information related to "suspicious" historical activity during the 1970s at a grave in Annyalla cemetery.

It instigated the exhumation operation to establish whether Mr Lynskey had been secretly buried there by the IRA.

Mr Lynskey, a former monk from Belfast who later joined the IRA, was abducted, murdered and secretly buried by members of the republican paramilitary group in 1972.

He was one of 17 people who were Disappeared by republican paramilitaries during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

The ICLVR did not become aware that Mr Lynskey was one of the Disappeared until 2010. A number of searches since then have all failed to locate his remains.

The commission was set up by the UK and Irish governments during the peace process to investigate the whereabouts of the Disappeared. Thirteen have been formally found.

As well as Mr Lynskey, the commission is also tasked with finding three other Disappeared victims – Co Tyrone teenager Columba McVeigh, British Army Captain Robert Nairac, and Seamus Maguire, who was in his mid-20s and from near Lurgan, Co Armagh.

A statement from the commission said: “In an effort to locate the remains of Joe Lynskey, one of the Disappeared who went missing in the summer of 1972, human remains were exhumed from a grave in Annyalla Cemetery, Co Monaghan on 26 November 2024.

“The results of the DNA examination of the remains have now eliminated them as being those of the family to whom the grave belongs and now also eliminated them as being those of Joe Lynskey or any of the Disappeared.

“All the interested parties including the Lynskey family have been informed.

“We know that this news is deeply disappointing for the Lynskey family and the thoughts of everyone in the commission are with them at this most difficult time.

“We are also conscious that this was a distressing experience for the family whose grave was opened to facilitate the exhumation.

“We are grateful for their co-operation and support at all stages of the process.

“The commission will continue to do everything in its power to locate and recover the remains of all of the outstanding Disappeared cases.

“We would again appeal to anyone with information relating to Joe Lynskey, Columba McVeigh, Robert Nairac or Seamus Maguire to bring it to the ICLVR where it will be treated in the strictest confidence”.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said he was “saddened” to hear the search for Mr Lynskey was unsuccessful.

“My thoughts are with his family, who have faced decades of uncertainty and heartache.

“I thank the ICLVR for its tireless commitment to reuniting the families of the Disappeared with their loved ones. Today’s news is a reminder of the importance of this humanitarian work.

“Every piece of information, no matter how small, could help bring closure and peace to these families who have waited so long for answers.

“I urge anyone who may have information that could help locate Joe’s remains or those of Columba McVeigh, Captain Robert Nairac and Seamus Maguire to come forward in confidence to the ICLVR.”