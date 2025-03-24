Bank of England governor calls for co-operation amid tariff war

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has called for global economies to “come together” to help ease trade tensions, amid a mounting tariff war brought about by US President’s Donald Trump’s policies.

Speaking at Leicester University on Monday, Andrew Bailey said: “These two points: domestic macroeconomic forces and trade policy, are not incompatible.

“They sit together. My final point here is that to solve these issues we need authorities to come together and strengthen the rules of engagement in a multilateral setting,” he said.

Mr Bailey was speaking after the Bank voted to hold interest rates at 4.5% earlier in March, as policymakers warned that uncertainty over trade had intensified following new US tariffs.

Eight members of the Bank’s nine-person Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to keep rates on hold earlier in March while they assess the impact of economic developments around the world.

Mr Trump has imposed tariffs on UK and EU steel and aluminium imports, as well as on Canada, China and Mexico in recent weeks, leading to a wave of retaliatory tariffs around the world.

The MPC said there were risks to the economic outlook for the UK, and uncertainties about how the policy changes could affect inflation.

Mr Bailey added on Monday that trade was also a key part of overcoming faltering UK economic growth.

He said: “We face a necessary challenge to raise the potential growth rate of the economy. There are strong headwinds.

“The combination of technology and trade remains an essential route to increasing productivity.”

Meanwhile, he said that artificial intelligence is the technology most likely to “move the needle” on growth, and played down fears that it would replace significant swathes of the population’s jobs, comparing the technology to the industrial revolution.

There was “no doubt transitional pain and suffering at the time” back then, he said, but it “did not lead to mass unemployment, and I do not believe this will be the case with AI”.

His comments come after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer backed AI as a means of helping make the British state more efficient and boosting the economy.

Mr Bailey added: “So, I am therefore of the view that we must facilitate the growth of AI as the most likely general purpose technology which can move the needle on growth in the economy.”