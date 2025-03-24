Andrew Tate checks in at police station on return to Romania

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate has checked in at a police station following his return to Romania.

Tate, alongside his brother Tristan Tate, flew to the US on a private jet last month after a travel ban imposed on them during a human trafficking investigation was lifted.

A lawyer acting on behalf of the brothers previously said the Tates were due to check in with a surveillance officer on Monday.

Tate posted on X to say there were “100 cameras” when he arrived at a police station.

In Romania, the Tate brothers are facing allegations of trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering.

Andrew Tate, centre, arrives at a police station (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

A separate case against them, in which they are accused of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, has been sent back to prosecutors.

The pair are due to be extradited to the UK following the conclusion of proceedings in Romania, after Bedfordshire Police secured a European arrest warrant for further separate allegations of rape and human trafficking involving different women.

Those allegations, which the two brothers “unequivocally deny”, date back to 2012-2015.

The Trump administration reportedly pressed the Romanian government to lift travel restrictions on the brothers last month, before they were allowed to fly to Florida.

Upon his arrival back in Romania, Tate told reporters: “It is supposed to be innocent until proven guilty in a democracy – we have never been convicted of any crime anywhere on the planet, ever.

“We have our passports back, and just like… anyone who decides to take a trip, we’re allowed to take a trip.”

He added: “If a court needs to speak to us, we’ll be there because we are innocent.

“We’ve come here to prove our innocence because we deserve our day in court.”